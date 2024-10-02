Bakili Muluzi slams UDF supporters for blocking MCP invitation

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) president Bakili Muluzi has strongly backed the party’s decision to invite the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to its convention, currently underway at comesa Hall in Blantyre.

Muluzi expressed dismay over divisions within the party due to the decision, emphasizing that UDF’s policy since its formation has been to invite registered political parties to its conventions.

“As a democratically constituted political party, udf should not be a source of hatred or divisions,” he stressed.

Days prior, organizing committee chairperson Aisha Adams resigned but later reversed her decision after the party agreed not to invite MCP.

Muluzi’s comments suggest he was unhappy with this reversal.

Meanwhile, Atupele Muluzi has been officially announced as UDF president, running unopposed.

Nandin patel from Mtendere Elections Support Network made the announcement.