Malawians urged to trust in God amidst economic hardships

Pastor Nicholas Mkandawire of the Centre of Christ Faith Deliverance Ministry Church has called on Malawians to put their faith in God as the country navigates its current economic challenges.

Speaking to a congregation at Bunda College Hall on Mkandawire emphasized that God holds the answers to the country’s problems and offers hope to those who have lost it.

“The world is facing challenges, including Malawi, but only God has the answers,” Mkandawire said.

“He brings hope to the hopeless and restoration; God brings healing to the nation and the world.” M

kandawire’s message centered on the theme of “Prophecy,” highlighting God’s power and life-changing abilities, as stated in the Bible.

The pastor drew from scriptures such as Genesis 49, Acts 2:17, Ezekiel 37, Proverbs 23:7-18, 18:21, and Genesis 1 to illustrate God’s role in creating everything through prophecy and promising prosperity to those who believe.

In attendance was church member Peter Semu, who found encouragement in Mkandawire’s words. “

When everything becomes tough in our lives, there is one name that is God, the only way who transforms our lives,” Semu said.

He stressed the importance of churches preaching faith and hope during difficult times.

Malawi is currently facing significant economic challenges, including stagnant growth, unsustainable debt, and the impact of natural disasters .

Amidst these challenges, Mkandawire’s message serves as a reminder to Malawians to seek solace and hope in their faith.