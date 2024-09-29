Namikasi Secondary School operates without girls’ washrooms… Illovo donates sanitary materials

Namikasi Secondary School in Blantyre, a government boarding institution, faces a pressing concern: operating without a girls’ washroom room, putting menstruating students’ privacy at risk.

The development came to light on Saturday when Illovo Sugar Malawi’s “Rise for Girls” program donated reusable pads, water buckets and soap to over 200 female students.

The school’s head girl, Lucy Shonga, expressed gratitude for the dination but emphasized the need for a girls’ washroom at the facility.

“We do not have an exchange room,” she said, noting that this forces most girls to miss classes when menstruating.

According to Shonga, the lack of facilities has significant consequences for the students.

Head teacher Olafa Pidala Sanga welcomed the donation but highlighted the need for improved infrastructure.

“Inadequate facilities are a big setback affecting girls’ education,” he said.

Accorsing to Sanga, menstruating girls face challenges including absenteeism and lateness, impacting their performance.

These challenges underscore the importance of addressing the school’s infrastructure needs.

Maureen Kachingwe, Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, explained that “Rise for Girls” addresses menstruation-related challenges.

“Some girls struggle in school due to menstruation concerns. We provide sanitary materials and training to help,” she said.

The initiative plans to reach more schools in Malawi, with Dwangwa in Nkhotakota districtas the next spot.

After the donation, Illovo held a fundraising Golf Tournament at Blantyre Sports Club.

Managing Director Lekani Katandula commended participants, saying, “We need more support to reach all girls in school.”

Last week, Illovo donated also essential items, including sanitary pads, buckets, and soap, to 160 female students at Ngabu Secondary School.

This initiative is part of Illovo Sugar’s broader community commitment.

Previously, the company donated maize flour worth K439 million to Nchalo households and invested K109 million in adopting four Chikwawa District primary schools.