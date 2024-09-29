Chimwendo says President Chakwera has increased CDF as best enabler to reduce poverty levels

Member of Parliament for Dowa East constituency, Richard Chimwendo Banda says achieving rapid and inclusive economic growth, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has increased the Constituency Development Fund- CDF as the best enabler to reduce poverty levels in the country.

He was speaking to reporters after holding a mass rally in his constituency which First Deputy President of the Party, Catherine Gotani Hara was the guest of honour.

Chimwendo said based on the development footprints that Chakwera led government has initiated so far, his party is confident of securing a second term for Chakwera.

“Yes, we acknowledge that the country is grappling with financial and economic hiccups, but we are of the view that investments that have been done in local councils and creation of dynamic economy that will lead to fiscal space to expand the provision of services that are aimed at improving the people’s lives.

“When there is more money into local development sector, the country is poised of achieving sustainable development and create jobs while promoting unity and social cohesion,” said Chimwendo who is also Secretary General of Malawi Congress Party

Chimwendo has also challenged the opposition in the country that next year, President Chakwera will win again with a landslide following his successful record on development including provision of piped water, road infrastructure development, CDF program among others.

Earlier, Traditional Authority Chiwere asked government to provide the people of Dowa with relief food, construct government health clinic at Mvera among others.

That rally was graced several MCP gurus including Gotani Hara, Gledezer Jeffrey, Uladi Mussa, Baba Malondela, among others.