Malawi Fisheries Department Receives Boost from USA

The United States government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has handed over vehicles, office equipment, and motorcycles to Malawi’s Department of Fisheries through the Refresh Project.

The donation is part of the project’s aim to restore fisheries for sustainable livelihoods in Lake Malawi.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Refresh Project Country Representative Dr. Dan Jamu said the initiative addresses key issues affecting Malawians’ economic wellbeing, food security and livelihoods.

“We identified gaps in regulatory frameworks and fisheries policies, which have since been addressed and modernized,” Dr. Jamu explained.

Department of Fisheries Director Dr. Hastings Zidana praised the Refresh Project’s five-year contributions, highlighting the significant impact on local resource management.

“These vehicles and equipment will enhance our capacity to manage fisheries resources effectively,” Dr. Zidana said.

The Refresh Project aims to conserve Lake Malawi’s biodiversity, improve capture fisheries management, and promote alternative livelihoods for lakeshore communities.

US support is crucial for Malawi’s fisheries industry, which faces challenges such as overfishing and environmental degradation.

With this donation, Malawi’s Department of Fisheries is better equipped to ensure sustainable fisheries management and improved livelihoods for its people.