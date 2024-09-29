DPP’s Norman Chisale gives police IG Yolamu one-week ultimatum to arrest MCP thugs

Norman Chisale, National Youth Director of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has given Malawi’s Police Inspector General, Merlyne Yolamu, a one-week ultimatum to arrest those responsible for the MBOWE fracas in Lilongwe City.

The incident occurred in February 2024, when suspected masked Malawi Congress Party (MCP) thugs armed with stones, panga knives and catapults damaged cars and scattered DPP members gathered at Mbowe filling station for their Blue Convoy Parade.

Addressing a rally in Kasungu on Sunday, organised by DPP Vice President Alfred Gangata, Chisale urged party officials to conduct rallies without fear.

He assured the youth of his commitment to their safety and freedom.

“We will ensure that our members are protected and safe at all times,” he stated.

Chisale also vowed to address youth suffering in Malawi after the DPP takes power in 2025.

During the MBOWE fracas, several DPP supporters were seriously injured and others narrowly escaped with their lives.

Vehicles were damaged beyond repair by suspected MCP thugs.

The DPP had planned to hold peaceful road shows to sensitize people on the importance of registering for the 2025 election and obtaining a national ID.