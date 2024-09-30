Illovo launches “Rise for Girls” program to empower secondary school girls

Illovo Sugar Africa has unveiled its “Rise for Girls” program, aimed at addressing menstrual health challenges and promoting education among secondary school girls.

The initiative was launched at a golf fundraising tournament held at Blantyre Sports Club on Saturday.

The program, born out of a partnership with the Imbumba Foundation, supports the Caring4Girls initiative, providing sanitary protection to millions of girls who miss school due to menstrual challenges.

Managing Director for Illovo Malawi, Lekani Katandula emphasized the importance of education and addressing menstrual challenges to keep girls in school, ensuring equal education and opportunities.

“Building gender equality is core to Illovo’s purpose and critical for contributing to and creating thriving communities,” Katandula stated.

He highlighted the significance of community engagement and strategic partnerships in driving sustainable change.

“Empowerment goes beyond providing products; it involves creating opportunities and fostering a supportive community.”

The company has committed to several key initiatives, including partnering with schools, health clinics, and community leaders to identify specific needs, constructing water points and sanitation facilities, and implementing Menstrual Hygiene Management training.

Additionally, Illovo Sugar Africa will launch educational programs to dispel myths and provide free or subsidized sanitary products.

Illovo has already taken action, donating care packages to Namikasi and Ngabu Secondary Schools, with more distributions planned for Chikwawa and Dwangwa.

“Together, we rise for girls,” Katandula concluded, emphasizing the collective effort required to empower Malawi’s young women.

This initiative underscores Illovo Sugar Africa’s commitment to promoting gender equality and education in Malawi’s communities.