SECURITY GONE TO DOGS: Police mum on gunmen who attack MUBAS hostel, Students living in fear

A brazen overnight robbery at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) in Chichiri has left students shaken and demanding answers.

Armed robbers stormed one of the hostels, making off with laptops, phones, and other valuables, leaving 25 students traumatized.

According to Happy Allie, one of the victims, the robbers struck around 1 am, overpowering the security guard and tying him up.

“They hit me with a gun and took my friend’s bag, five phones, and a laptop,” .

“We thought it was just fellow students making noise, but then strangers stormed our room,”Allie recounted as qouted by Nation Online

University registrar Ellius Chizimba condemned the incident, revealing that the university is assessing how best to support the victims.

“Some students are young and have been traumatized by the ordeal,” Chizimba said.

In response to the breach, MUBAS plans to beef up security by increasing the number of guards, installing CCTV cameras, and constructing a perimeter fence around the hostels.

However, the police have remained tight-lipped about the incident, sparking concerns among students and faculty.

This latest attack comes amid escalating security concerns at MUBAS, with students previously reporting attacks and thefts outside the campus.

The silence from the police is deafening, and students are growing increasingly anxious.