Media key to credible 2025 polls – MEC

By Misheck Kauma

With few months to the 2025 general elections, Malawi’s media stakeholders have gathered for a two-day conference in Lilongwe to strategize on promoting free flow of information and combating disinformation.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Anabel Ntalimanja, emphasized media’s vital role in ensuring a successful election.

“Media is the pillar as a tool of information,” Ntalimanja said.

Ntalimanja urged journalists to investigate professionally and provide accurate information to avoid misleading the public.

She also warned against misinformation, citing challenges faced during pilot voter registration.

“Misinformation confuses voters and undermines trust in the electoral process,” Ntalimanja noted.

The MEC has trained 300 journalists on electoral reporting to ensure professional coverage.

Teresa Ndanga, Commissioner of the Malawi Human Rights Commission, cautioned politicians against attacking journalists and emphasized transparency.

Joshua Malango, representing Parliament’s media committee, stressed working with media without corruption or abuse.

“Media is friendly and professional if MEC wants to be successful,” Malango said.

Media Council of Malawi Chairperson, Jolly Ntaba, urged stakeholders to provide timely information and promote Access to Information legislation.

The conference, themed “Promoting Free Flow of Information towards 2025 General Elections,” aims to foster collaboration among stakeholders.

As Malawi prepares for this critical election, media’s role will be vital in shaping public discourse and promoting democratic values.