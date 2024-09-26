PHOTOS: Malawi President Chakwera Addresses Empty Chairs at UNGA

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera made a historic address at the 79th United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, but his speech was met with a notable absence of world leaders.

Many dignitaries walked out of the General Assembly auditorium before President Chakwera took the podium, leaving him to speak to a largely empty room.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Chakwera delivered a strong message, emphasizing the need for democratic reforms within the UN.

He advocated for two permanent seats with veto power for Africa in the UN Security Council, highlighting Africa’s exclusion as a hindrance to global democracy.

The Malawi leader also discussed the challenges faced by African nations due to inefficient global systems, citing slow progress and unequal access to resources and markets.

In a Facebook post after the address, Chakwera reiterated his call for UN reform, stressing the importance of international cooperation and fair competition.