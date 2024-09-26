Counsel Alexious Kamangila takes on Dr Sunduzwayo Madise for mocking suffering Malawians

Some people are just shameless…It is criminal to undermine the suffering of people in general, but it’s exceptionally criminal for someone who has benefitted the most with this government to say that a 2.3% depreciation is nothing. Look, both at individual level and multi-national or global perspective of business, a 2.3% depreciation is serious, that’s why it’s even recorded. But beyond that, there is a context, majority of Malawians are suffering. After a 44% depreciation, and a couple of silent unhelpful fiscal policies, 2.3% is so so huge.

Now, if an academic that did Economics Law… or whatever it is, thinks otherwise, there should at least be a justified theory or basis on which such suggestions are made. Just making reckless statements like this is unacceptable and important pple like Madise need to be put in their right place, and fine tuned in their statements lol..

The thing is, we are in a society that doesn’t analyze without the ability to critique, declarations/statements from the properly educated like Madise tend to be accepted as a gospel truth. It is irresponsible for a Mfundisi to be acting ignorant.

Is it because he is one of the main beneficiaries of this Government? You see, even then, it’s the main reason Dr Madise should exercise caution. I think that being appointed the Deputy Vice Chancellor, then the Chair of Malawi Sports Council and finally the Commissioner of Malawi Human Rights Commission, to Mfundisi MCP government has been mwayi wamzama ofukula ndimanja, khasu lilipo. I won’t even talk about the Madise name in itself, coz Haye Haye Shooooooo lol.

I know the Praise Team will quickly say, he was qualified etc, he deserves every position he is holding now. You probably maybe right, but what I know is that there were also qualified people, if not more qualified who didn’t get those positions. In any case I suspect the positions of Commissioner and DVC (in the order of kuiphula lol)there were more qualified than Mfundusi.



I actually don’t think he has or he had written enough to be a DVC unless I don’t know much about that position, paja it was a creature of the Law, a law he was a key reformist in… KuMalawi kuno mkwauve ma guy..



Before I go astray, people that are clearly benefiting from MCP government should learn to shut their mouths, as a limitation to their right I freedom of expression 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Inu, munthu okuti akulandira ndalama ku University, mkuzalandira vindalama zotchedwa Honorium (whatever that is) ku MHRC, and then kuzapata Vindalama from Sports Council in whatever nomenclature, can’t be independently discussing the political economy of the country..

Only if we were a country that seriously demands accountability, koma poti inu nomwe mumapanga benefit munati kunotu mkuMalawi. The reasoning being, you want to continue with the status quo sinankha inu zimalowabe, even more.

Tsiku lina ndizalalata.

Koma chonde, tiyeni tiwapatse aMalawi ulemu, tisamaoneke ngati amzeru pomwe ndife OJIYA.