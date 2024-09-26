spot_img
Politics

Mutharika to grace Mulhako wa Alhomwe annual Festival

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former president professor Peter Mutharika will grace this year’s Mulhako wa Alhomwe annual festival.

Confirming the development, Chairperson of Mulhako wa Alhomwe Muchanakwaye Mpuluka said will be the guest of honor on 6th October.

“Our patron professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has confirmed his attendance, in due course we will announce other dignatories.'” Mpuluka Said.

During last year’s celebrations there was debate on whether President Chakwera attends or not, officials then denied the face of Dr. Chakwera to be seen at the ceremony.

Our sources indicate that all paramount chiefs have been invited and some prominent politicians and business gurus will be in attendance.

“This Sunday, we have a final preparatory meeting of all stakeholders at Chonde headquarters. Our budget hovers around two hundred million kwacha, we haven’t beaten the target yet.” Mpuluka announced.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe wa initiated by late Bingu wa Mutharika to revive Lhomwe traditions while preserving culture.

Previous article
UDF members protest MCP invitation to elective conference
Next article
Counsel Alexious Kamangila takes on Dr Sunduzwayo Madise for mocking suffering Malawians
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Popular Posts

