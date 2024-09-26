UDF members protest MCP invitation to elective conference

A controversy has erupted within the United Democratic Front (UDF) as members protest the invitation extended to the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to attend the UDF’s elective conference next week.

The announcement was made by Aisha Mambo, chairperson of the convention, during a press briefing in Blantyre on Thursday.

The invitation has not gone down well with UDF women, who expressed their discontent through anti-MCP songs.

This development comes as Atupele Muluzi emerges as the sole candidate for the UDF presidency, according to Adams.

Mambo clarified that the invitation to MCP and other political parties is in line with UDF’s policy, emphasizing that it does not imply a potential partnership.

The conference, scheduled to take place at the COMESA hall in Blantyre, is reportedly all set.

The UDF’s elective conference is expected to be a pivotal moment for the party, and the controversy surrounding the MCP invitation has added to the anticipation.

As the conference approaches, all eyes are on the UDF and its next steps.