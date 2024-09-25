Malawi security officers housing project to improve service delivery

By Tikondane Vega

Lilongwe, September 25, Mana: Malawi security officers’ housing project is expected to improve service delivery among workers in the country.

This was revealed when Malawi News Agency visited Parachute Battalion in Salima and Mvera Battalion in Dowa district.

Speaking at Parachute, Emmanuel Chimbiri, Assistant Adjutant said the construction of 50 houses has excited many officers knowing they will stay close to their working places.

Chimbiri said that now that more officers stay within, communication and service delivery will also improve due to efficient and effective working.

“The houses are almost complete here. We have 40 houses for Junior staff and 10 for Senior staff. We commend the government for this amazing project which will transform our working conditions.

“We have some officers who stay outside our campus and we are very hopeful that many will stay within now,” said Chimbiri adding that this has provided a conducive working environment.

On his part, Charles Malata, Engineer for Solid Construction Company said the construction of the 50 houses is now at 95 percent remaining with carpentry and joinery as well as drain and road earthworks.

He said the company provided temporary employment to over 270 local workers who have benefited more from the construction of the houses.

Malata said,” Let me commend the government of Malawi for giving us a chance to be part of this huge project. We look forward to more as we continue with the work.

Meanwhile, Yamikani Saikodi, Armour Battalion Adjutant at Mvera has also commended the government for providing the Mvera Battalion with 59 houses saying such projects are needed.

“Our duty demands to live within, so the coming in of the houses is a game changer to us regarding service delivery. Currently, some officers stay outside our campus but soon they will start staying within since the houses are almost complete,” said Saikondi.

The 10,000 housing units project is a national initiative by the Government of Malawi through the Ministry of Lands to provide decent accommodation for the members of the Malawi Police Service, the Malawi Defence Force, the Malawi Prisons Service and the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

President Chakwera officially launched the project at Ipiyana Police Station in Karonga in 2020.

The overall project is expected to benefit the police, Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Prisons Service and the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.