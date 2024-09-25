Catholic University on spotlight again

Catholic University of Malawi is in the spotlight today, but for all the right reasons.

The institution is hosting its 23rd graduation ceremony at its main campus in Nguludi, Chiradzulu, marking a significant milestone in the academic journey of 1,475 students.

These students are poised to receive various degrees, diplomas, and certificates, symbolizing their hard-earned achievements.

Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, Chancellor of the university, is presiding over the ceremony, which is themed “Leveraging Knowledge Ecosystem for Social-Economic Transformation.”

The Catholic University of Malawi is a fast-growing and dynamic institution of higher learning accredited by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) to offer Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates in various fields of learning.

Established by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) on October 16, 2004, the university officially opened its doors in 2006.

The university’s mission is to contribute to the integral development of the nation through vocational training, academic courses, and research activities tailored to meet critical needs of the nation and the Church, building on the renowned Catholic education tradition.