Lilongwe City Council introduces licence fee for “poor” photographers…K190,000 per year

In a move aimed at regulating the photography industry, the Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has introduced an annual licence fee for photographers operating within the city.

According to a statement posted on the LCC’s official Facebook page, photo studios will be required to pay K190,000.00 per year, while individual photographers will need to pay K105,000.00 annually.

The fee, which includes application and inspection costs, is part of the council’s efforts to ensure that photography businesses operate within established guidelines.

The LCC’s “Stay in Focus” initiative encourages photographers to obtain the necessary licences to avoid penalties.

The new regulations have sparked mixed reactions from industry professionals, with some expressing concerns about the financial implications.