spot_img
spot_img
16.9 C
New York
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

Lilongwe City Council introduces licence fee for “poor” photographers…K190,000 per year

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In a move aimed at regulating the photography industry, the Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has introduced an annual licence fee for photographers operating within the city.

According to a statement posted on the LCC’s official Facebook page, photo studios will be required to pay K190,000.00 per year, while individual photographers will need to pay K105,000.00 annually.

The fee, which includes application and inspection costs, is part of the council’s efforts to ensure that photography businesses operate within established guidelines.

The LCC’s “Stay in Focus” initiative encourages photographers to obtain the necessary licences to avoid penalties.

The new regulations have sparked mixed reactions from industry professionals, with some expressing concerns about the financial implications.

Previous article
WOFAD donates 160 goats to women 
Next article
Malawi security officers housing project to improve service delivery
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc