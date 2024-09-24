spot_img
spot_img
18.9 C
New York
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

UNGA OPENS TODAY, BIDEN SPEAKS

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

This year’s United Nations General Assembly has started today, Tuesday, the 24th of September, 2024 in New York, United States of America with US President Joe Biden giving a keynote opening address.

Today, Tuesday is first day of the high-level General Debate and this will continue through Saturday, 28th September.

As is normally the practice, the President of the free world, USA gives the opening speech at the UN followed by other global leaders.

So earlier this afternoon, Malawian Time, President Joe Biden have his opening speech paving way for other global leaders to address the General Assembly in the high-level General Debate.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, left the country last week on Wednesday l7th September to attend this high-level General Debate that started today, Tuesday, 24th September.

Previous article
FDH Bank plc gives ECAMA K6 million for lake conference
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc