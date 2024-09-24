UNGA OPENS TODAY, BIDEN SPEAKS

This year’s United Nations General Assembly has started today, Tuesday, the 24th of September, 2024 in New York, United States of America with US President Joe Biden giving a keynote opening address.

Today, Tuesday is first day of the high-level General Debate and this will continue through Saturday, 28th September.

As is normally the practice, the President of the free world, USA gives the opening speech at the UN followed by other global leaders.

So earlier this afternoon, Malawian Time, President Joe Biden have his opening speech paving way for other global leaders to address the General Assembly in the high-level General Debate.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, left the country last week on Wednesday l7th September to attend this high-level General Debate that started today, Tuesday, 24th September.