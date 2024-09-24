FDH Bank plc gives ECAMA K6 million for lake conference

Chikhula (left) presents the dummy cheque to Bangara-Chikadza

Listed FDH Bank plc has contributed K6 million to the Economic Association of Malawi (ECAMA) Annual Lake Conference set for November this year.

The conference, according to ECAMA, aims to tackle the country’s pressing economic challenges, including inflation, currency depreciation, and unemployment.

Speaking after presenting the cheque in Blantyre on Tuesday, FDH Bank plc Public Relations Manager, Lorraine Chikhula, emphasized the Bank’s commitment to Malawi’s economic development.

“One of our pillars under the sustainability program is our economy, where we make the commitments to improve social conditions by focusing on health, education, sports, and the environment among others.”

“Our support for ECAMA’s conference underscores our dedication to promoting economic growth and stability,” said Chikhula.

ECAMA’s acting president, Bertha Bangara-Chikadza, expressed gratitude to FDH Bank plc for their generous contribution and also highlighted the need for collective efforts to drive economic growth in Malawi.

“The current economic landscape presents numerous challenges, and it is crucial we work together to find solutions,” said Chikadza.

This year’s ECAMA Lakeshore conference is themed ‘Economic priorities for a vulnerable economy’.