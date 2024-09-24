Peter Mutharika’s bodyguard Norman Chisale skips court appearance due to date mix-up

Norman Chisale, former President Professor Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard, failed to appear in court today.

Chisale, a senior member of main oppositio Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is accused of using a fake academic qualification.

The High Court in Lilongwe was expected to decide whether he has a case to answer.

According to Director of Public Prosecutions Masauko Chamkakala, the State was ready for the ruling, but the defence was absent.

“We were waiting for them, but they didn’t show up,” Chamkakala said.

Defence Lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa attributed the absence to a mix-up in serving the court appearance notice, resulting in them missing the date.