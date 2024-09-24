spot_img
MCP PUTS ITS VIOLENCE CONDUCT ON A T-SHIRT

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

In what was not expected in democratic Malawi, the outgoing ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera have put the party’s violent conduct on a t-shirt.

The MCP, has produced t-shirts depicting a man kicking another man in a violent conduct.

It’s not clearly known why the MCP, which is associated with despicable behaviour has decided to display such characteristics on a t-shirt.

The t-shirts, have also a logo of the MCP.

The MCP which previously ruled the country for 31 years is associated with a number of atrocities including disappearance of people, a record the party fails to shade-off until now.

Recently, the MCP has been linked to the mysterious death of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others in a plane crash in Chikangawa Forest in the northern region district of Mzimba.

Although the party has denied any involvement in the death of the 9 people, many still believe the death was man made.

