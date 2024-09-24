MCP PUTS ITS VIOLENCE CONDUCT ON A T-SHIRT

In what was not expected in democratic Malawi, the outgoing ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera have put the party’s violent conduct on a t-shirt.

The MCP, has produced t-shirts depicting a man kicking another man in a violent conduct.

It’s not clearly known why the MCP, which is associated with despicable behaviour has decided to display such characteristics on a t-shirt.

The t-shirts, have also a logo of the MCP.

The MCP which previously ruled the country for 31 years is associated with a number of atrocities including disappearance of people, a record the party fails to shade-off until now.

Recently, the MCP has been linked to the mysterious death of Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others in a plane crash in Chikangawa Forest in the northern region district of Mzimba.

Although the party has denied any involvement in the death of the 9 people, many still believe the death was man made.