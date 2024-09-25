spot_img
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Dan Lu, being stubborn could hurt you more

Malawi Voice
By Strongingo Ibrahim

Dan Lu, I just want to give you some advice since I’ve noticed things are changing with your fans. I understand you’re standing firm, but here are a few points to think about.

LOOK AT THE RESULTS: Your followers are leaving quickly. It’s important to ask yourself if keeping your current position is worth it. Sometimes, when we see the real results, it’s a good time to think about whether we should change something.

KEEP ART AND POLITICS SEPARATE: You’re committed to your message, which I respect. But maybe focus more on the music itself and less on the political message. That way, people who love your music might stay, even if they don’t agree with the political part.

THINK ABOUT YOUR FUTURE: Being controversial can bring quick attention, but it might harm your career in the long run. Think about how you want people to remember you as an artist, and if it’s worth losing many fans over this one issue.

STAY TRUE WITHOUT LOSING RESPECT: If you don’t want to apologize or take the song down, at least try to respond to people with respect. Explaining your side calmly or acknowledging their opinions can show that you are mature without backing down from your beliefs.

TAKE A BREAK FROM RESPONDING: If you don’t want to respond to critics right now, it might help to stay quiet for a while. Let things cool down and focus on making music that isn’t tied to politics for the time being.

Dan, being stubborn could hurt you more than help you. Changing your approach doesn’t mean you’re giving up your beliefs, it just means you’re protecting your career and staying connected with your fans.

