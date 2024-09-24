spot_img
Politics

Dan Lu loses 12,000 facebook fans for praising president chakwera

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawian musician Dan Lufani, known as Dan Lu, has lost 12,000 Facebook fans in three days.

The reason: his new song praising President Lazarus Chakwera.

Malawians are struggling with poverty, hunger, and economic crisis.

Many feel Dan Lu’s song is insensitive.

“I’m disappointed,” said a fan. “He’s out of touch with our struggles.”

Dan Lu’s follower count dropped from 425,000 to 413,000. More fans are expected to leave.

The singer’s shift from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to the Malawi Congress Party(MCP) has angered fans.

His previous song, “Lozani Zanu,” was pro-DPP.

Dan Lu’s loss shows the risks artists face when mixing politics and music.

