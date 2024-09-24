Government primary schools warned on school fund

By Benedicto Maguda

Blantyre, September 24, Mana: Ministry of Education has warned administrators in some government primary school over the escalating school development fund fee despite the K1000 standard amount that it approved.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday, Ministry of Education spokesperson, Mphatso Nkuonera, said his ministry had received complaints from different people across the country.

“As a ministry we have received such complains and we are not happy with what the schools are doing. They are charging huge amounts of money in the name of development fund. This is contrary to what the ministry set for the recommended amount,” said Nkuonera.

He added that every learner is supposed to pay money amounting to K1000 per term, and the money should be paid when available.

“Anyone whether a teacher is not allowed to tell leaners to pay over K1000 as development fund because to do so it is conflicting with the aim of the ministry by having free primary education in the country,” he said.

Nkuonera said primary school education in the country is for free and by bringing other things above this it means that we are defeating the aim of making primary school education free.

Steve Sharra, education expert said in an interview that the recommended amount which the ministry of education put is K1000 therefore other schools should not take advantage by charging more than that.

“Am asking schools to do what the ministry said. Schools should not be a burden to parents by paying more than K1000 for development,” he said.

Sharra called on government to increase funding to the Ministry of Education so that such problems should not continue in future.

“The government bears a critical responsibility to support and enhance the quality of primary school education by providing adequate funding for their day-to-day operation,” he said.