Ntcheu Council approves K1.9 trillion 2022-2030 development plan

By Maston Kaiya

Ntcheu, September 24, Mana: The Ntcheu district council Monday approved the 2022-2030 District Development Plan (DDP) hovering around K1.9 trillion.

In her remarks, the Council’s Chairperson Councilor Flaness Kampeni, said they have a huge task for successful implementation of the development blueprint.

“The approval of the district development plan is timely, however we have a big task to market the document to partners,” said Kampeni.

Director of Planning and Development for Ntcheu district Obed Mwalughali said the district development plan provides a clear vision and strategy for the district’s development.

He said secretariat will ensure that the implementation progress is regularly reviewed and updated every year.

He further explained that the plan has been developed by prioritising the most critical needs and opportunities for the district.

Ntcheu Central Legislator Dr. Albert Mbawala hailed the plan and was optimistic that the district will positively change when it is implemented.

The district has twelve prioritized areas, the first three include; food and nutrition insecurity, high morbidity and mortality rates and high illiteracy rate respectively.