Iceland hands over school facilities in Nkhotakota

By Wongani Mkandawire

Nkhotakota, September 24, Mana: The government of Iceland Tuesday handed over to the Nkhotakota District Council the first phase of schools, semi-detached houses, and toilet blocks it has built in various parts of the district.

The construction projects have been implemented through the K11.4 billion Kwacha Nkhotakota Basic Services Program (KKBSP).

Head of Mission for Iceland embassy in Malawi, Dr. David Bjarnason, said his government is geared towards providing a conducive learning environment for the country’s primary school learners to ensure access to quality education for all.

“We are committed to ensuring that the necessary infrastructure is available around the district and we have built eight schools for now, but next year we will construct seven primary schools because our target in the first phase is fifteen schools,” Bjarnason stressed.

Principal Education Officer for Nkhotakota District Council, Willard Magunda, said the support that Iceland is providing to the education sector in Nkhotakota is timely adding that it would assist in ensuring access to quality education.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota North Constituency, Henry Chimunthu Banda, thanked government of Iceland for supporting his area with various projects including education, health, and water and sanitation.

The government of Iceland and Nkhotakota District Council are implementing the Nkhotakota Basic Services program to support the health, education, water, and sanitation sectors.