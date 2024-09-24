spot_img
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Phalombe District Council elects new council chairperson

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Linda Likomwa

Phalombe, September 24, Mana: Phalombe District Council on Tuesday elected Agason Sompho from Chiringa Ward as Council Chairperson and Luka Geoffrey from Swang’oma Ward as Vice Council Chairperson.

Somphos victory came about after beating four other contesters with eight votes against a total of 12 votes as the remaining four got one vote each while on the position of Vice Chairperson Geoffrey had no competitor.

In his acceptance speech, Sompho promised to improve coordination between council officials and elective members to boost development in the district.

“I cannot develop the district alone. Let us work as a team. So I would be asking for your support to make sure that all developmental activities are done with support from all the necessary sectors,” he said.

The election was facilitated by Malawi Electoral Commissioner officials.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

