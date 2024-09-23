T/A Phambala laments lack of development in Ntcheu South

T/A Phambala flanked by Joe Ching’ani, leaners and chiefs

By Alinafe Nyanda

Traditional Authority Phambala has expressed worry over how Ntcheu South Constituency continues to lag behind in development despite abundant natural resources.

He was speaking on Saturday during the handover ceremony of modern Community-based child care (CBCC) center from concerned citizen Joe Ching’ani at Mwanawang’ombe village worthy K7 million.

The Chief attributed lack of political-will to improve the living and working conditions of people as well as poor mindset as contributing factors underdevelopment of Ntcheu South.

He therefore urged parents to be responsible and not vandalize and steal materials at the center and to value the importance of sending their children to school.

Group village headman Mwanang’ombe lauded Ching’ani for considering his community with a modern CBCCs and promised that the community members will maintain the structures and keep it sustainable in the long-term.

Determined to provide a better space for learning and growth at Mwanang’ombe village the community rallied together and approached Ching’ani to consider supporting construction of new block.

“Our children are priority. Personally, as a concerned citizen here in Ntcheu South I will push to make sure that they get education services from a tender age and help the community realize that quality childhood learning is possible even in hard-to-reach area” said Ching’ani.

Equipped with the modern required kindergarten facilities, the structure has been constructed at Mwanang’ombe village, traditional authority Phambala and will reduce the pressure caregivers face when helping the children and also increase enrollment in the process.