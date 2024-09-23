NDP welcomes 250 defectors from AFORD

More than 250 defectors AFORD joins NDP

By Alinafe Nyanda

The National Democratic Party (NDP) led by Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo is slowly gaining ground as it is welcoming new members from other parties.

NDP national director for elections Sherbourne Mchizi on Monday received more than two hundred and fifty defectors from the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

The defectors, most of who hinged their decision on “irreconcilable crises” in their former parties, described the newly formed NDP as the only platform committed to addressing various challenges affecting the country.

“Basically, this shows that there is a leader in NDP. People can see for themselves that there is good leadership. We have got good polices in place and people are attracted because of who we are. One good thing about us, we are a new party.

“There is no one who can claim that he owns the party. All of us are new and these people are coming at a right time when we are just building the structure of the party. So there is nothing to worry everybody will be accommodated and will be working very comfortable with each other, no division,” he said.

Speaking in an interview after join the NDP former AFORD district chairman for Karonga, Mackenzie Malema said he decided to make such bold decision considering that his former party it’s inactive on the ground.

According to Malema his former party is currently facing a murky future ahead of elections next year and struggling with a crisis of confidence among its leaders which is one of the biggest challenge in politics.