NBM’s Chichiri Service Centre Team triumphs in NBM Invitational Golf

Jiya (middle) poses with the winning team

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc’s Chichiri Service Centre team emerged champions of the NBM Invitational Golf Tournament played on Saturday at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC).

The team, comprising Paul Lawrence, Maria Thandwe, Nyakhoko Nsona Jnr, and Ulemu Luhanga, scored a total of 92 points to secure the top spot.

The tournament featured 21 teams representing various NBM service centres across Malawi

Mulanje Service Centre team came second with 86 points, earning a trophy and a trolley for each player.

The Customs Road Service Centre team secured third place with 83 points and were awarded a trophy and a duffle bag.

Speaking at the event, NBM plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harold Jiya, congratulated the champions for their well-deserved victory and commended all the teams for their outstanding efforts and sportsmanship.

He emphasized that the participants made the event a success, and expressed anticipation for continued excellence in future tournaments.

“The tournament marked the beginning of a closer relationship between NBM plc and the golfing community, and we are encouraged by the turnout and will continue to work with the golfing fraternity. And I would like to congratulate those who have emerged winners.”

“We used the occasion to explain to the customers the new developments in the bank in a relaxing atmosphere. As you are aware, most of the time we meet them in the banking hall or our offices and there isn’t enough time to have a relaxing and deep chat,” explained Jiya.

Paul Lawrence, captain of the winning team, expressed excitement and gratitude to NBM plc for sponsoring the event.

“We started quite badly but all we told ourselves is, let’s just continue, let’s play well. We made sure that every hole we got the best points, either me or my partners,” said Lawrence.

For emerging champions, each player in the Chichiri Service Centre team walked away with a grand prize of a trophy and a golf bag.

During the tournament, NBM plc donated K3 million to Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) for the maintenance of the greens.

The Bank’s CEO also announced that the Invitational Golf Tournament will return next year, promising even more excitement and engagement, aiming to strengthen ties with its customers and the golfing community while continuing to support the sport in Malawi.