FDH Bank plc commits K7 Million towards NPL’s Mother’s Fun Run

Listed FDH Bank has given K7 million to Nation Publications Limited in support of this year’s Mother’s Fun Run initiative which aims to promote safe motherhood in Chikwawa District.

Speaking at the cheque handover ceremony in Blantyre, FDH Bank’s Public Relations Manager, Lorraine Chikhula praised the Fun Run initiative for promoting safe motherhood in Malawi for nearly two decades.

“This is a critical development initiative, as we are all here because of mothers, and every child and mother deserve quality, safe healthcare. Safe motherhood is the foundation of a healthy nation, enabling further development.”

“The initiative also aligns with the Bank’s corporate social responsibility program, FDH Cares, which focuses on four pillars; Our Community, Our Environment, Our People, and Our Economy. Under Our Community, we champion various initiatives, especially in health and education, which are directly aligned with the Mother’s Fun Run initiative,” said Chikhula.

Representing NPL at the event, Weekend Nation Editor, Steven Nhlane, expressed heartfelt appreciation to FDH Bank plc for their generous donation towards the initiative.

He commended the Bank for its continuous commitment to supporting safe motherhood, noting that the contribution would have a significant impact in Chikwawa District.

“We are truly grateful to FDH Bank for this generous donation, which will go a long way in improving maternal and child healthcare in Chikwawa. Your unwavering support for this initiative, now running for close to two decades, is a testament to your dedication in making a difference in the health and well-being of Malawians. Together, we can help ensure that every mother and child have access to the quality care they deserve,” Nhlane remarked.

FDH Bank plc has reaffirmed its strong relationship with the health sector and its commitment to supporting initiatives that improve the well-being of Malawians.