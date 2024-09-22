DPP shadow MP Rhoda Gadama Misomali’s team meets Mulanje Mission College students, Pledges support

Rhoda Gadama Misomali, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Shadow Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central, has reaffirmed her commitment to improving education in the constituency.

Her campaign team, led by Mercy Maliwa, Campaign Director, and Henderson Chiotcha, Campaign Strategist, met with representatives from Mulanje Mission College of Nursing and Midwifery to discuss ways to enhance educational standards.

“We explored ideas to make education better in Mulanje Central,” said Rhoda Gadama.

“As a Shadow MP, I’m dedicated to making this constituency a place of excellence, and education is key.”

During the meeting, Gadama donated K100,000 to support Clever Mahamba, a third-year nursing and midwifery student battling neck and head cancer.

“I am grateful for Hon. Gadama’s timely and sacrificial donation,” said Limban Mthiko, President of Mulanje Mission Students Union.

“We were struggling to raise funds for Clever’s radiation therapy at Blantyre International Cancer Center, which costs K4 million.

We have managed to raise K1.8 million through fundraising activities and Hon. Gadama’s contribution brings the total to K1.9 million.”

Mthiko praised Gadama’s commitment to the constituency.

“We don’t take her support for granted. May God bless her, and we believe together we can make Mulanje Central a better and developed constituency.”

Gadama emphasized her team’s focus on education.

“We are committed to supporting institutions like Mulanje Mission College,” said Gadama

The college’s history of excellence, dating back to 1876, is impressive.

With over 400 students, it’s clear that this institution is dedicated to providing quality education and healthcare services to the community.