‘They Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet’ – APM

Arthur Peter Mutharika, torchbearer of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the 2025 elections, has confidently declared that the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has underestimated the people’s resolve.

In an interview with Times Television following the DPP’s successful mega rally at Katoto Freedom Park in Mzuzu on September 21, 2024, Mutharika shared insights into the MCP’s attempts to sabotage the event.

The MCP allegedly employed various tactics to disrupt the rally, including leveraging financial resources to sway opposition politicians and musicians. However, Mutharika emphasized that such strategies have limitations, citing the rally’s massive turnout as evidence of the people’s unwavering determination.

This phrase, “They ain’t seen nothing yet,” echoes the iconic song by Bachman-Turner Overdrive, which became a hit despite its humble origins as a joke song. Similarly, Mutharika’s statement suggests that the DPP’s momentum will continue to build, defying the MCP’s efforts to undermine it.

“I cannot tell them, Koma azawona nyekhwe yeniyeni”

As Malawi’s political landscape continues to unfold, one thing is clear: the will of the people will not be easily swayed. The Katoto Rally has set the stage for a thrilling sequence of events, and it’s indeed likely that the MCP “ain’t seen nothing yet.”