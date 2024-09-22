spot_img
President Chakwera will be remembered as a leader who went out globetrotting when Malawians were starving

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Northern Region governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira says President Lazarus Chakwera will be remembered as a leader who went out globetrotting when Malawians were starving.

Ngwira said this at the DPP rally in Mzuzu.

“Once he is removed from the presidency, we will remember Chakwera as a leader who sought to purchase fertiliser from a pharmacy,” he said.

Ngwira also said should DPP win the 2025 General Election, Mutharika must institute an investigation into the plane crash that killed former vice -president Saulos Chilima and 8 others.

