President Chakwera will be remembered as a leader who went out globetrotting when Malawians were starving

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Northern Region governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira says President Lazarus Chakwera will be remembered as a leader who went out globetrotting when Malawians were starving.

Ngwira said this at the DPP rally in Mzuzu.

“Once he is removed from the presidency, we will remember Chakwera as a leader who sought to purchase fertiliser from a pharmacy,” he said.

Ngwira also said should DPP win the 2025 General Election, Mutharika must institute an investigation into the plane crash that killed former vice -president Saulos Chilima and 8 others.