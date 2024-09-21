UTM Whatsapp group donates to QECH…Kabambe briefly joins them

UTM national youth forum, a whatsapp-based group, has donated food items worth Mk1.8 million to over 50 patients and guardians at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Speaking during the donation, acting Chair Andrew Kenneth Mlumbe emphasized the group’s commitment to promoting unity and solidarity.

“we believe in giving back to the community, recognizing that those in hospital contribute to the country’s development,” he said.

The donation consisted of essential items, including sugar, milk, squash, soya pieces, soap, and foot clocks.

Judith Fumulani, one of the beneficiaries, expressed her gratitude.

“we are thankful for your support. due to economic challenges, these items will ease our struggles in accessing food and other necessities.”

UTM presidential aspirant and former Reserve Bank Governor Dr. Dalitso Kabambe briefly joined the group during the donation.

Mlumbe stressed the importance of youth involvement in community service.

“Young people’s enthusiasm and innovation can drive change. we should focus not only on getting votes but also on improving people’s lives.”

The UTM national youth forum, established last year, aims to foster cooperation among utm youth members.