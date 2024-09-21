Malawians will remember outgoing president chakwera as a leader who bought fertilizer in pharmacy- Mzomera

In a scathing attack, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Northern Region Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has lambasted President Lazarus Chakwera’s leadership.

Speaking at a DPP rally in Mzuzu, Ngwira stated, “President Chakwera will be remembered as a leader who traveled extensively abroad while Malawians struggled with hunger.”

Ngwira criticized Chakwera’s handling of the fertilizer crisis, saying, “We will remember Chakwera as a leader who sought to purchase fertilizer from a pharmacy.”

The DPP governor also vowed to investigate the 2007 plane crash that killed former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others if their party wins the 2025 General Election.

“Malawians still have many unanswered questions about Chilima’s death, and we are committed to uncovering the truth,” Ngwira emphasized.

Ngwira urged party members to unite and work together to rebuild the party and the country.

The comments come as President Chakwera faces growing criticism over his handling of the country’s economic crisis.