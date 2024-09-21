UTM’s Dr. Kabambe urges Malawi to rethink priorities for development

Development economist and UTM Presidential aspirant Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has emphasized the need for Malawi to reassess its priority checklist to revive its development aspirations.

Speaking at a public lecture at DMI University in Mangochi, Kabambe attributed the country’s sluggish development to poor leadership decisions.

“We still have pupils learning under trees, and education levels are still very low. This is a result of failing to prioritize basic development aspects,” Kabambe noted.

He challenged the youth to take charge and demand better from their elected leaders, stressing that “holding leaders accountable is one sure way of achieving our national dream.”

Okomaatani Malunga, Vice Chancellor of DMI University, praised the lecture as a valuable knowledge-sharing opportunity for students.

As former Governor of the Reserve Bank, Dr. Kabambe brings extensive experience in economics and public service, having held key positions in the Malawi Government Economic Service and serving as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

His academic credentials include a PhD and Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College, University of London.

Kabambe’s call to action echoes his commitment to driving positive change in Malawi.

With his expertise and vision, he aims to inspire a new era of development and growth for the nation.