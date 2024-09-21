Lipipa inspires Future Leaders: As African Bible Colleges Embraces Agenda 2063

Li

In a powerful address to the junior class of African Bible Colleges, a renowned leader who is also member of parliament for Blantyre City South Hon. Noel Lipipa shared their remarkable journey from business to parliament, emphasizing the vital role of youth in driving Malawi towards the ambitious Agenda 2063.

“This vision aims to propel Malawi into a self-reliant and prosperous nation by 2063, free from unsustainable aid and handouts”, said Lipipa.



The leader’s message resonated deeply with the students, who were encouraged to harness their potential and become the leaders of tomorrow.

“By adopting a mindset of hard work, ethical business practices, and innovation, Malawi’s youth can spearhead the nation’s transformation”, emphasized Lipipa.



Hon Lipipa making his presentation

African Bible Colleges, established in 1976, has been at the forefront of nurturing young minds, offering quality Christian education in Malawi, Liberia, and Uganda.

With a focus on biblical studies, liberal arts, and community development, the college empowers students to become changemakers in their communities.



The Class of 2026, who hosted the leader, demonstrated their own commitment to Agenda 2063 through a stirring speech that highlighted the critical role of young people in implementing this vision