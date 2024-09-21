Illovo Sugar Launches “Rise for Girls” Programme to Empower Malawi’s Female Students

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) plc has unveiled the “Rise for Girls” programme, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting female students in Chikwawa District overcome menstrual challenges that hinder their education.

Speaking at the launch at Ngabu Secondary School, Illovo Nchalo Sugar Estate General Manager Ricky Pillay emphasized, “In many communities, menstrual challenges and the lack of menstrual health education hinder the potential of girls, especially those in secondary school.”

He added, “Rise for Girls Programme was borne out of a collaborative effort to address these pressing issues and empower girls through support and education.”

The programme has commenced with an initial budget of K100 million, benefiting four secondary schools: Ngabu, Nchalo, Jombo, and Dzumila Community Day Secondary Schools.

Illovo Sugar has donated essential items, including sanitary pads, underwear, buckets, and soap, to 160 female students at Ngabu Secondary School.

Nixon Kaitano, head teacher at Ngabu Secondary School, expressed gratitude to Illovo Sugar, stating, “This timely initiative will improve girls’ performance by reducing absenteeism.”

Esther Erick, the school’s head girl, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the programme’s potential to enhance educational outcomes.

However, Kaitano also sounded the alarm on the school’s dire water situation, pleading for assistance from Illovo Sugar and other corporations.

“The current water challenges are affecting hygiene conditions amongst students, and we urgently need help,” he urged.

In response, Pillay assured that Illovo Sugar will discuss the request and is committed to resolving the issue.

This initiative is part of Illovo Sugar’s broader commitment to supporting local communities, having previously donated maize flour worth K439 million to stricken households at Nchalo and invested K109 million in adopting four primary schools in Chikwawa District.