Standard Bank in 25% Discount Offer on Gym Membership at Hashtag Fitness

Standard Bank Plc has launched an exclusive 25% discount offer on membership fees at Hashtag Fitness for its Private and high-net-worth clients.

Hashtag Fitness is a premier health and wellness facility consisting of a gym, in-house smoothie and health café situated in the heart of Blantyre.

Head of Client Coverage (Personal and Private Banking) Ewen Hiwa said ag the launch Friday night the exciting offer follows a partnership with Hashtag as part of Standard Bank’s recently revamped Private Banking Customer Value Proposition (CVP).

Launched in July, the revamped proposition launched under the theme “Only the best will do” is designed to provide unparalleled benefits and services to the bank’s private customers.

“This partnership is one of the many benefits that our Private Banking and high-net-worth clients can look forward to enjoying as we take Standard Bank’s award-winning financial services to the next level,” said Hiwa.

He said Standard Bank places a premium on the wellness of its customers as it believes that good health and wealth are complimentary. “At Standard Bank driving the growth of Malawi is our purpose. We are keen to see our clients building generational wealth and when they live a healthy lifestyle they increase their potential for productive years. With this in mind, we are confident that we will lay a strong foundation for the next generation through supporting their parents and guardians who are our clients.”

For his part, Hashtag Gym’s Chief Operating Officer Mr. Jean-Claude de Silva welcomed the partnership with Standard Bank saying it offers immense health benefits to the bank’s private customers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Standard Bank to bring this incredible offer to their private customers. There is a clear synergy in this partnership as both of our firms are clear leaders in providing exclusive services. For Hashtag, our state-of-the-art facilities and expert trainers will help clients to achieve their fitness goals, while our cafe provides healthy and carefully selected beverage and light food options to keep them energized as they push for their fitness goals,” he said.

Some of the services available at Hashtag include dedicated sections for women to ensure privacy when required, expert and personal trainers, personalized fitness programs, complimentary fitness assessments and training plans and access to wellness workshops and seminars.

This offer is exclusive to Standard Bank private customers. To redeem the discount, customers must present their Standard Bank card or account details at Hashtag Gym.

Through the revamping of its Private Banking services, Standard Bank aims to exceed customer expectations and strengthen their financial well-being.

“Standard Bank is the best private bank in Malawi and Africa; therefore, we are committed to continue providing superb financial solutions. At its core we have a full package of financial services, wealth management, insurance, renewable energy solutions, health and wellness offers, family banking and rewards,” added Hiwa.