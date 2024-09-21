Mutharika warns chakwera over alleged election rigging plot

Former president Peter Mutharika has warned state president Lazarus Chakwera to put to stop what he describes as a clandestine operation of rigging next year’s election through the National Registration Bureau.

Mutharika made the remarks in Mzuzu during a rally his party organized in which he alleged that Chakwera and the MCP are running a clandestine operation to influence the outcome on next year’s election.

Mutharika demanded the stop of the alleged plot arguing that in a democratic country like Malawi it is important to let the will of people triumph during the said elections.

The former president has further called on Chakwera to make the central region open for all political parties to campaign freely and also to put to stop violence towards members of other political parties being perpetrated by members of his ruling MCP.

Finally Mutharika has preached peace within the DPP saying people need to put aside their personal differences and work together to rebuild the party and the country.

He said sometimes there is a lot of childish behavior among members of the party a thing he said needs to be put to a stop.