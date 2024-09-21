MCP FORCED TO CHANGE VENUE AT EKWENDENI…FERRIES PEOPLE FROM THE WHOLE NORTH-SOUTH REGION

Having noted that DPP will be having a rally in Mzuzu today, MCP rushed to organise a rally at Ekwendeni Trading Centre along M1 on the same day. Unconfirmed reports indicate that chiefs at Ekwendeni reprimanded MCP leadership for this action which they feared would have resulted in fights, loss of property and loss of life. This is because regional leaders of DPP will be travelling from Rumphi, Karonga and Chitipa and will use this particular section of the road. Last minute, MCP changed venue to Ngazi Primary School ground.

Meanwhile, all aspiring MPs in the North South Region have been asked to support the rally by bringing supporters from their constituencies and each must make sure that a 7-Tonne truck is full of supporters. Some aspirant MPs have refused to do so wondering why do the leaders want to fool the President that the rally was full yet people are being ferried from the whole region.

It must be noted that Ekwendeni Trading Centre did not vote for the incumbent MP during the 2019 Parliamentary Elections. The one who got the most votes, over 90% at Ekwendeni Trading Centre is Edgar Tembo who is the current Treasuer General for DPP. This might be the very reason why MCP is ferrying people from across the region to fool Malawians that the rally was well patronized.