Mthuzi Funeral Services Revolutionizes End-to-End Funeral Care in Malawi

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

Mthuzi Funeral Services Limited, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Malawi Limited, has taken the funeral industry by storm since its launch in December 2020.

This innovative company has set a new standard for compassionate and respectful funeral services across Malawi.

According to , Marketing and Corporate Affairs Executive for Old Mutual, Patience Chatsika , Mthuzi Funeral Services is committed to catering to everyone’s needs, regardless of whether they hold a Mthuzi funeral plan policy or group life assurance cover.

Chatsika added that the company’s extensive range of funeral services includes mortuary services, hearses and transportation across Malawi, body removal, embalming, coffins and caskets, and repatriation.

“This comprehensive approach ensures that clients receive seamless support during difficult times.”,She explained

Chatsika emphasized Mthuzi’s unwavering commitment to excellence, maintaining the same high level of dedication and service quality across all centers. This assurance of consistency has earned Mthuzi Funeral Services the trust of Malawians.

She however said that the recent opening of the Lilongwe Service Centre marks a significant milestone for Mthuzi Funeral Service Limited and the expansion enables the company to broaden its reach and offer end-to-end funeral services to even more families.

Currently operating in Lilongwe and Blantyre, Mthuzi Funeral Services plans to extend its services to Mzuzu, further solidifying its presence in Malawi.

Mthuzi’s pricing options cater to diverse budgets, with three affordable plans: Mthuzi Lite (MK3,500 per month), Mthuzi Standard (MK5,700 per month), and Mthuzi Premier (MK7,200 per month).

With its customer-centric approach, comprehensive services, and commitment to excellence, Mthuzi Funeral Services is transforming the funeral industry in Malawi, providing dignified farewells for loved ones.