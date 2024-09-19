BULLETS MISFIRE: Bangwe All Stars Stun FCB Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Bangwe All Stars pulled off a stunning 1-0 upset over defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the TNM Super League.

The highly contested match at Kamuzu Stadium on Thursday saw both teams create scoring opportunities in the first half, but neither could break the deadlock.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets dominated possession, unleashing wave after wave of attacks.

However, Bangwe All Stars’ defense held firm, and the first half ended goalless.

The game’s dynamic changed in the second half with Bangwe All Stars’ substitutions.

Coach Travor Kajawa brought in Kumbukani Manto, Richard Lawson, and Shukulani Goba for Ojoko Gbolan, James Tambwali, and Beston Jimu.

The tactical switch paid off as Clever Chikwata scored the decisive goal in the 71st minute, sending the Bangwe All Stars fans into raptures.

“We played according to instructions and this is the beginning of good things,” Bangwe All Stars coach Kajawa said in the post-match interview.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa blamed his team’s lack of composure.

“They caught us on a counter; we attack, then we forget to defend,” Pasuwa said.

The victory lifts Bangwe All Stars to 15th position with 15 points, while FCB Nyasa Big Bullets remain 10th with 24 points.

In another match, Kamuzu Barracks defeated Chitipa 2-0 at Nakhaka Stadium.