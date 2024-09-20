Dan Lu’s upcoming song ‘Chakwera’ sparks debate of ditching DPP for MCP

By Pemphero Mpho Musowa

Afro-Pop musician Dan Lu has sparked debate online with his upcoming song ‘Chakwera’ which features President Lazarus Chakwera.

Some schools of thought have said the song could be a double entendre; he could be taking shots at the President as his name Chakwera in vernacular means something going up. A situation Malawian’s are going through as essentials are skyrocketing.

The other school of thought thinks this is a direct proclamation by Dan Lu joining the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Interestingly, the musician has given a hint he could be on the verge of ditching the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as he used the popular social media phrase ‘Boma ndiloweli’ “Ndipo silikusitha” when commenting on his post.

A staunch DPP zealot, Dan Lu has sang for the them while in power and in opposition tormenting Chakwera.

Among his hit songs include the famous ‘Lozani Zanu’ which was an anthem during the 2019 tripartite elections and 2020 presidential rerun which saw Chakwera boot out DPP’s Peter Mutharika from power.

He also sung ‘Tulani’ which referenced Chakwera’s campaign promise to resign after two years if he did not deliver.

Dan Lu faced criticism and lost fans when he was fully engaged in DPP campaign with others saying he should not take part.

Others pointed out music is a conduit to change the socio-political and economic narrative.