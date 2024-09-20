spot_img
Five “poor people” arrested for pelting stones at Chakwera

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Police have arrested five people in connection with an alleged stone-throwing incident targeting President Lazarus Chakwera’s motorcade in Chikwawa.

The arrests were made on Wednesday night in the Mkhathe area, sources told Zodiak online.

The incident occurred last week as the presidential convoy passed through Chikwawa on official duties. Several public officers were injured and vehicles damaged.

But National Police Publicist Peter Kalaya had initially denied the incident, saying President Chakwera was not stoned.

South East Police Region spokesperson Edward Kabango referred the Zodiak to Kalaya for further clarification, but he has yet to comment.

The police have not provided further details on the arrests or investigations.

Previous article
Dan Lu’s upcoming song ‘Chakwera’ sparks debate of ditching DPP for MCP
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

