All set for Southern Region Socials

BY Petro Mkandawire

Blantyre, September 19, MANA: Nyasa Music Group in collaboration with Milly Entertainment has teamed up to host South African-based artist PCEE on 28th September at MUBAS Ground in Blantyre under the theme ‘Socialization for Enhanced Students Holistic Development.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency on Thursday Coordinator of the event Holy Khobwe said the event aims to ensure social connection among university students as most of them think that they are rivals in nature and due to the delinked of universities the event brings mindset change by making them to have a feel of unity.

“The event will provide an opportunity for student from different university like MUBAS, Unima, KUHesi among other colleges to interact directly to share school survive tips, ideas and how to thrive by sharing resources.

“The show is relevant to the country at large as a source of entertainment by allowing different outsiders to learn to live as one. People should expect the best entertainment as this is just the beginning,” said Khobwe.

He added that they have involved international artists like PCEE to offer a lens by which entertainment lovers can view the world, interpret the experience of human beings in music and reach people who may not have been exposed to their work before.

PCEE is a well-renowned international artist with popular release tracks like Zotata, Kilimanjaro, Ngenze ngama, Mama among other songs and is expected to land in the country before the event together with Malawian-born South Africa record producer and singer, Gemin Major.

Some of the local Malawian artists who will spice up the stage include Namadingo, Zeze Kingston, Fada Moti, Kineo & Aidfest, Trappy Beats, Coodboy Cravity, Jay Zuli and Quotient alongside DJ Hype and DJ Flame on the deck.

One of the Amapiano artists who will perform on the day, Fada Moti said his family should expect a lot of energy from him saying the hype of the audience will buildup and determine a lot of Morale, fireworks and energetic performances.

“Students as well as people from all corners of Malawi should make sure they attend the event as they will not go back the same due to well-cooked music which will retrieve their stress making them have amused life time,” said Moti.

In his remarks, Unima student Charles Gwedeza, who is also music top fan expressed gratitude over the cite in of international artist citing that PCEE and Gemin Major music presents emerging trends and thoughts through their vocal options which lead to mindset change.

“It’s time to experience the power and presence of outside country music, am expecting the event to be a far reaching, inspired as their goal is to boost mindset change connection among students,” he said.