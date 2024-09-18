Kabambe laments increased attack on media, opposition

Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, presidential candidate for the UTM party and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi, has expressed concern over the escalating attacks on media freedom and opposition in Malawi.

“In a thriving democracy, the freedom of the press is not just a privilege; it is a fundamental right that must be fiercely defended,” Kabambe said in a statement.

“Regrettably, we are witnessing an alarming deterioration of media freedom in Malawi.”

Kabambe cited a troubling rise in sponsored attacks against both the media and opposition, describing it as a “blatant attempt to stifle free expression and evade public scrutiny.”

“Groups aligned with political parties are using their platforms to unleash a barrage of attacks on individuals who dare to challenge the status quo,” Kabambe noted.

“This so-called ‘freedom of expression’ is, in reality, a thinly veiled mechanism of oppression designed to silence those who hold power accountable.”

The former central bank governor urged Malawians to unite in defense of media freedom, condemning the harassment of journalists and calling for investigations into these acts of intimidation.

“A democracy thrives on diverse perspectives and healthy debate, not fear and retribution,” Kabambe emphasized.

“Let us stand together in protecting our journalists and reaffirming our commitment to a free and independent press.”

Kabambe’s statement comes amid growing concerns over media freedom and opposition suppression in Malawi.