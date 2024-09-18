MALAWI’S PETTY POLITICS OF THE STOMACH

Dr Hetherwick Ntaba

About four to five months ago, it was announced that former cabinet minister Dr Hetherwick Ntaba come out of retirement and joined the governing MCP of President Lazarus Chakwera.

Following the change of government in 2020, Ntaba announced he retired from politics and that he went back to his medical profession. Several people have confirmed seeing him assisting patients at MASM Clinic in Lilongwe and other medical facilities.

Since 2020, Ntaba has never been DPP and for about 5 months or so he has been MCP. But on Sunday, President Lazarus Chakwera once again paraded Dr Hetherwick Ntaba as a new MCP member joining from DPP. Cheap politics of the stomach.

Oscar Taulo

On his last trip to the Northern Region about two months ago, President Lazarus Chakwera on his official open Landrover welcomed lawyer Oscar Taulo as a new member of the MCP.

But on Sunday, President Lazarus Chakwera once again paraded Oscar Taulo as a new MCP member joining from DPP. Cheap politics of the stomach.

Vera Kamtukule

Two months ago, there was an event at the MCP headquarters where they welcomed Vera Kamtukule as a new MCP member. She even attended the MCP Convention in August as an MCP member.

But on Sunday, President Lazarus Chakwera paraded Vera Kamtukule as a new MCP member joining from UTM. Cheap politics of the stomach.

SKEFFA CHIMOTO

As far as the public is concerned, musician Skeffa Chimoto has been apolitical in his career.

About three weeks ago, he announced he was joining active politics through the MCP.

But on Sunday, President Lazarus Chakwera paraded Skeffa Chimoto as a new defector joining the MCP. Defecting from where? May be MCP knows better. Cheap politics of the stomach.

So one may see that of all the people that were paraded on Sunday by President Lazarus Chakwera at least four of them shouldn’t have been paraded. Parading them was pure comedy and just petty politics of the stomach. May be politics of Mbuto Ya Kalulu or just as well the spirit of Mbewa Zikatha…