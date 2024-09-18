A Threat to Democracy: Condemning Attacks on Journalists in Malawi

As I reflect on the recent events unfolding in Malawi, I am appalled and disheartened by the escalating attacks on journalists under President Chakwera’s MCP regime. The latest victims are Cathy Maulidi and Brian Banda, two brave journalists from Times Media Group, who have faced intimidation and harassment for simply doing their job.

The sharing of their mobile numbers on a political party WhatsApp group has opened the floodgates for threats and abuse. Cathy’s troubles began after she wrote a story about a cabinet minister, while Brian’s feature on presidential aspirant Dalitso Kabambe sparked vicious retaliation, including a fabricated poster portraying him as an MP aspirant in Blantyre.

This is not an isolated incident. In May, Times Group photojournalist Francis Mzindiko was assaulted by MCP supporters during President Chakwera’s official opening of the Malawi Bureau of Standards Complex in Blantyre. The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) later condemned the hooliganism and attack on the journalist ³.

These attacks on journalists are a monumental shame and a colossal disgrace. They instill fear, promote self-censorship, and undermine the very foundations of democracy ⁴. Journalists play a vital role in holding those in power accountable, and any attack on them is an attack on democracy itself.

The international community has also taken note of the rising threats against journalists. In 2023, 99 journalists were killed worldwide, with 320 imprisoned for their work ⁵. Malawi must not become another statistic in this disturbing trend.

I urge President Chakwera’s government to take immediate action to protect journalists and ensure their safety. The perpetrators must be brought to justice, and measures put in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

To my fellow Africans, let us stand in solidarity with the journalists of Malawi and demand an end to these senseless attacks. Our democracy depends on a free and fearless press.

The Time to Act is Now

Ensure their safety and security, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Foster an environment where journalists can report without fear or intimidation.

Recognize the critical role journalists play in holding those in power accountable.

Let us unite to safeguard democracy and protect the brave journalists who risk everything to tell our stories.

Loveness Chitanga,

Zambia.