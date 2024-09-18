Vaccination Victory: GAVI-Funded Project Saves Lives in Malawi

By Martha Chikoti, Contributor

The GAVI Health Systems and Immunization Strengthening (HSIS) project has made significant strides in reducing preventable deaths among newborns and children under 5 in Malawi.

Funded by GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, and implemented by the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) with support from the Ministry of Health, the 5-year project aims to end preventable deaths and ensure equitable and quality immunization.

During a 3-day tour in Mchinji, journalists visited mother care groups established under the project, including Tsamphale, Nkhomphora, and Kapanje, each with 30 members.

Chairlady of Tsamphale Mother Care Group fromTsamphale Group Village Headman in the area of Traditional Authority Mulonyeni in Mchinji district Scollastica Banda praised the project for reducing child deaths and increasing vaccination rates, citing cultural beliefs and religious barriers as initial challenges.

Tambosi Phiri, Executive Director of CERADI, highlighted the importance of engaging mother care groups to encourage vaccination from birth, emphasizing a good working relationship and striving to reach many children.

District Environmental Health Officer Robson Kayira commended the project’s success, noting reduced child deaths and increased vaccination rates at every stage.

The Mother Care Groups have supported community development projects, such as road and bridge construction, and building under-five clinics, to improve healthcare access and quality of life

The project, implemented in 9 districts, has established and trained Mother Care Groups in hard-to-reach areas and urban slums, thanks to funding from GAVI and collaboration with the Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI).

As the project nears its conclusion in June 2025, its impact will undoubtedly be felt for years to come, contributing to Malawi’s Growth and Development Strategy and Sustainable Development Goals.